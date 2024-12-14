ETV Bharat / state

CBI Summons Senior Odisha IAS Officer In Connection With Bribery Case Investigation

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned senior Odisha cadre IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi and his drivers for deposition as part of its investigation into an alleged bribery case, sources said on Saturday.

In a letter to the IAS officer, CBI inspector Gurjinder Singh on December 10 said: "It is learnt that you are acquainted with some important and relevant facts and circumstances of the instant CBI case, which are required to be ascertained from you."

Sethi was summoned to join the investigation at CBI's Bhubaneswar office on December 11, sources said, adding that the bureaucrat sought more time through his lawyers.

The senior IAS officer was not immediately available for comment. As the officer did not turn up on the date, the agency has asked the state government to provide a list and details of all drivers who worked under the IAS officer in the last six years.