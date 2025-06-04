CBI Nabs Man From Haryana's Hisar For Sexual Abuse Of Children

Hisar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a man from Hisar for allegedly raping children and creating, uploading, browsing, collecting, and exchanging child sexual abuse material online.

The activities of the accused, were detected through an Interpol database. The CBI had registered a case against the accused on May 29 for creating, browsing, storing, sharing and uploading child sexual abuse material in electronic form. The accused had stored pornographic material related to children.

The CBI detected the child sexual abuse case on its own as none of the victims or their families had reported it to the agency till the case was registered. The investigating agency detected images and videos of child sexual abuse material from Interpol's ICSE database. They were also linked to cyber tipline reports submitted to Google and I4C, Ministry of Home Affairs.

On analyzing the images and videos using cyber forensic tools, the location of the incident was found to be in Hisar district where the accused had shown sexual exploitation and abuse of several victims.

On Tuesday, the CBI conducted a search on the residential premises of the accused in Hisar, resulting in the recovery of objectionable electronic devices and identification of several minor victims who were raped, sexually assaulted, and subjected to obscene acts in the last few years. The ICSE is an intelligence and investigative mechanism that allows investigators to share data on child sexual abuse cases across 70 countries, including India. The database has helped identify 42,300 victims and 18,300 offenders.