CBI Seizes 3.5 Kg Gold, Rs One Crore Cash In Bribery Case Linked To IRS Officer

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recovered precious metal and cash worth over Rs one crore during searches in connection with a bribery probe involving senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Amit Kumar Singal as the main accused.

Officials said that Singal has already been arrested for demanding Rs 45 lakh to favourably influence income tax proceedings. As part of the probe, the CBI conducted searches during which it seized 3.5 kg of gold and 2 kg of silver, besides Rs one crore cash, from various premises linked to the 2007 batch IRS officer.

The probe agency claimed it recovered substantial assets and incriminating material, valuables, documents of a locker and 25 bank accounts with various banks, and documents of immovable properties and assets located in Delhi, Mumbai and Punjab. However, the total value of all movable and immovable assets is yet to be ascertained.

On May 31, the CBI registered a case against Singal for allegedly demanding illegal gratification of Rs 45 lakhs from the complainant in exchange for extending favourable treatment from the Revenue/Income Tax Department. The demand was accompanied by threats of legal action, imposition of heavy penalties, and harassment in case of non-compliance, the CBI official informed in a statement.

Following a complaint, CBI laid a trap and caught the accused private person red-handed while allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakhs from the complainant. The accused public servant was apprehended from his residence at Vasant Kunj in New Delhi.

The accused was produced before the designated court on June 1, and the court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. Further investigation is underway, CBI added.