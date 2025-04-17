CBI Searches At Residence of Ex-AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak In FCRA case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted a search at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and ex-MLA Durgesh Pathak in connection with an alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) case.

The sources in CBI have confirmed the search at the residence of ex-MLA Pathak in a case related to the alleged violation of the FCRA case.

Reacting to the CBI search, AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the Central government of the CBI raid and said Pathak has been made the Co-incharge of Gujarat and Modi ji has become upset with this and ordered a CBI raid at his place.

Taking a dig at the Centre government, Singh accused the BJP of playing dirty politics. “The BJP again started the dirty game of CBI-ED. It has sent the CBI to scare and threaten our senior leader and co-incharge of Gujarat,” he alleged.

AAP leader Dr Sandeep Pathak wrote on social media X, “The CBI’s raid on AAP leader Durgesh Pathak’s residence this morning just days after he was named co-incharge for Gujarat elections 2027 sends a loud message that BJP clearly views AAP as a growing threat in Gujarat and is rattled by its rising influence.”

Responding to the CBI search, former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi posted on X, “As soon as AAP started preparations for Gujarat elections, CBI reached the house of Gujarat co-incharge Durgesh Pathak to conduct a raid. In Gujarat, only AAP can challenge the BJP, and this raid shows their frustration. In all these years, the BJP has not understood that we are not going to be scared of their threats.”

Expressing similar views, AAP leader Manish Sisodia posted on X, “CBI raid at Pathak’s house as soon as he got the responsibility for Gujarat elections 2027. This is not a coincidence, this is a conspiracy born out of fear of the BJP. BJP knows that only AAP can challenge them in Gujarat now-and this truth has shaken them. The echo of fear is clearly heard in the knock of CBI.”