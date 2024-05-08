ETV Bharat / state

CBI Registers Three FIRs in Rs 12 Crore Railway Freight Scam Case

An official said that the FIRs have been registered against two firms and unknown Railway officials for conniving to transport marble powder while disguising it as alum from Kota, Mandalgarh and Nathdwara stations to Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal between September 2021 and March 2022.

Kota: The CBI has registered three FIRs against two firms and unknown Railway officials for causing losses worth crores to the Railways by transporting marble powder disguised as alum from Rajasthan to various parts of the country in freight trains, official sources said.

An official said that the CBI has registered FIR number RC0302023A0007, FIR RC0302023A0004 and FIR RC0302023A0001 against the accused. It is learnt that more than 70 such goods trains were sent from Kota, Mandalgarh and Nathdwara stations to Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal between September 2021 and March 2022.

According to the CBI, the investigation carried out between September 2021 and March 2022 revealed that marble powder was transported in the name of alum in the freight trains. While the fare for sending alum is Rs 1200 per ton, the fare of marble powder is Rs 2800 to 2900 per ton. There are 60 coaches in a freight train which can carry more than 42 tons of goods. By disguising marble powder as alum, the accused caused a loss of Rs 12.19 crore to the Railways, an official said.

It can be recalled that the scam came to light after the CBI team raided the Kota and Ajmer Railway Divisions in the year 2022.

According to the CBI, the goods were transported from Bharatpur, Mandalgarh of Kota Railway Division and Nathdwara station of Ajmer Railway Division to Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, Sankrail Goods Terminal and Rangapani in West Bengal, Dekar village and Changsari in Assam.

