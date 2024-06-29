CBI To Reach Latur For NEET Paper Leak Investigations

Latur: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team is set to reach Latur in Maharashtra in connection with the NEET paper leak investigations and interrogate the arrested accused.
The ATS team has already arrived here this morning. While interrogating accused Jalil Pathan and Sanjay Jadhav, it was revealed that they were operating a paper leak racket and used to provide question papers of government exams to candidates in exchange of money. From tracking down the candidates in Latur to filling their forms, selection of exam centres and finally providing them the leaked question papers, everything would be pre-planned by the accused.
As soon as the accused received the token amount of Rs 50,000 from the candidate, they would help him/her to fill the form and select the state, city and centre from where he/she would take the exam.
Prior to the exam, the candidates would be taken from Latur to the examination centres. There, they would be provided with leaked question papers. The accused took students to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttarakhand for taking the exam. On getting this information, investigators came to know that the racket operated not only in Maharashtra but across the country.