CBI To Reach Latur For NEET Paper Leak Investigations

Latur: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team is set to reach Latur in Maharashtra in connection with the NEET paper leak investigations and interrogate the arrested accused.

The ATS team has already arrived here this morning. While interrogating accused Jalil Pathan and Sanjay Jadhav, it was revealed that they were operating a paper leak racket and used to provide question papers of government exams to candidates in exchange of money. From tracking down the candidates in Latur to filling their forms, selection of exam centres and finally providing them the leaked question papers, everything would be pre-planned by the accused.

As soon as the accused received the token amount of Rs 50,000 from the candidate, they would help him/her to fill the form and select the state, city and centre from where he/she would take the exam.

Prior to the exam, the candidates would be taken from Latur to the examination centres. There, they would be provided with leaked question papers. The accused took students to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttarakhand for taking the exam. On getting this information, investigators came to know that the racket operated not only in Maharashtra but across the country.

Police got a tip-off that accused Iranna Kongulwar and Gangadhar from Delhi, who are allegedly involved in NEET paper leak case were roaming in Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jharkhand. After which, teams of Latur Police were sent to various states. But, now the teams have been called back as the investigations have been taken over by the CBI.

The court remanded the accused Sanjay Jadhav and Jalil Pathan to police custody till July 2. Investigating officer Bhagwat Funde told Latur court that they had seized a mobile phone worth Rs 10,000 along with two SIM cards from Iranna Kongulwar, a school teacher, believed to be the mastermind behind the leak, who went absconding after being released after ATS interrogation. When police told court that investigation has been completed, the latter slammed the investigators over the custody of the accused.

