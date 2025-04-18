CBI Raids Retd IAS Officer Anil Tuteja's Residence In Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam

Raipur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided the residence of retired IAS officer Anil Tuteja in Raipur in connection with the Rs 2000-crore Chhattisgarh liquor scam.

The raid comes in the wake of a host of ongoing investigations into Mahadev App betting scam, Naan scam and corruption in coal allocation case.

The six-member CBI team searched the premises of five other persons at three places in Raipur and two places in Mahasamund. Official sources said objectionable documents were also recovered during the searches.

Along with Tuteja, names of many people like the then MD of the Excise Department Arunpati Tripathi and businessman Anwar Dhebar had surfaced in the liquor scam case.

Tuteja's name surfaced among the prime accused in the Chhattisgarh liquor scam. An earlier ED investigation revealed that this scam was carried out through an organised syndicate during the tenure of former CM Bhupesh Baghel. Tuteja was granted conditional bail by the Supreme Court on ground of being in judicial custody for more than a year but the relief was limited only to the ED investigation.

Apart from the liquor scam case, CBI is also probing into the Chhattisgarh PSC recruitment case. On request of the Chhattisgarh government, the CBI has started investigating into allegations of applicants being selected without merit during interview between 2020 and 2022. Recruitments were made for Deputy Collector, DSP and other senior posts through PSC and a police case was also registered in this connection.

CBI arrested Taman Singh Sonwani, then chairman, CGPSC and Shravan Kumar Goyal, then director of Shri Bajrang Power and Steel Limited, Raipur on November 18, 2024. Five more accused including Nitesh Sonawani, nephew of the then chairman who was selected as DC, and Lalit Ganvir, the then deputy controller of examinations, CGPSC were nabbed on January 10. Two days later, Shashank Goel and Bhumika Katiyar, both selected as DC, and Sahil Sonawani, selected as deputy SP, were arrested.