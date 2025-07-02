CBI Raids 40 Premises Across Six States, Doctors Among 6 Held In Medical Inspection Bribery Scam

Jaipur: The CBI has launched a crackdown across six states, conducting searches at over 40 locations in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh. In the raid on corruption in the medical education sector, the CBI has arrested six individuals, including three doctors, for allegedly facilitating favourable inspection reports for medical colleges in exchange for bribes.

The central agency registered a case against office-bearers of the Rawatpura Sarkar Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh, along with inspecting doctors and intermediaries. They are accused of manipulating the statutory inspection process meant to evaluate and recognise medical colleges.

In this case, a bribe of about Rs 55 lakh was given in Bengaluru. After the arrest of six people, including three doctors, the CBI raided 40 locations related to them. CBI issued a statement saying that the agency arrested six people, including three doctors, on charges of taking bribe in exchange for giving a favorable inspection report in favor of the medical college.

Acting on credible information that officials of the Rawatpura Sarkar Institute were attempting to bribe assessors deputed for inspection in exchange for favourable reports, the CBI laid a trap and apprehended six individuals during the bribe transaction. The arrested accused will be produced before the competent courts at their respective locations. Different modus operandi were reportedly used by the accused to manipulate the process by illegally influencing inspecting doctors.