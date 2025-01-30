CBI Raids Indian Oil Official's Residence in Meerut

Meerut: The Ghaziabad unit of CBI raided the residence of an Indian Oil official in Meerut over a case pertaining to sale of adulterated fuel on Wednesday.

The official is posted in Panipat district of Haryana at present. While the team did not divulge the details of the raid, its members arrived in cars with police written on them. It is reported that the team seized several documents and cash from the official's residence at Jagriti Vihar here. Other teams of CBI are also conducting raids at other places linked to the official including Panipat and Muzaffarnagar. The team left late in the evening.

As per reports, several cases have already been registered against the official over sale of adulterated fuel. Despite this, Indian Oil had not take any concrete action against him. SSP Vipin Tada said he did not have any specific information on the raids.

Last year, an Indian Oil official and the owner of the company’s petrol pump in Maharashtra’s Pune district were under CBI’s scanner for attempting to extract a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from a man who was allotted a petrol pump site by the company at village Pargaon on the Shingave to Manjarwadi state highway in Maharashtra. The bribe was allegedly demanded for issuing a Letter of Intent (LoI) to the new allottee after removing technical objections related to the site where the new petrol pump was proposed to be built.