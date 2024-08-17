ETV Bharat / state

CBI Quizzes RG Kar Ex-Principal For 2nd Day, Reaches Hospital Premises With 3D Scanners

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths who have been conducting investigation into the rape and murder case of the 31-year-old second year post graduate medical student, resumed interrogation of the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, on Saturday.

Dr Ghosh was summoned to the CBI office in CGO complex of Salt Lake today after being interrogated by the CBI sleuths for around 14 hours yesterday. While entering the CBI office, Dr Ghosh said, “I am not under arrest, the CBI has not arrested me. I am fully cooperating with the investigation.” Soon after, Ghosh was whisked away inside the office.

Sources in the CBI said, during the initial round of interrogation, there have been discrepancies in Dr Ghosh's version. Initially he had told the CBI officers that after coming to know about the incident, he had informed the police and requested them to conduct a proper inquiry. But, when asked about what he did as the principal of the institution and how his presence influenced the investigation process of police, he could not give a satisfactory response. CBI sources said they would be comparing yesterday’s version of Dr Ghosh with what he says during questioning, today.

In the meantime, a separate team of CBI officers took Sanjoy Roy to the Kolkata Armed Police, 4th Battalion headquarters in Salt Lake for further investigation. Sanjoy is the only person arrested in the case so far. He was arrested during the initial days of investigation by the Kolkata Police, who had traced him following a lead from a broken Bluetooth device found close to the body of the murdered medical student.

It had emerged during police investigation that Sanjoy, who was engaged as a civic volunteer, was illegally staying inside the barracks of the Salt Lake battalion headquarters.

As CBI extended its investigation ambit, another team of officers reached the RG Kar Hospital along with 3D scanner machines to conduct an indepth analysis of the building that houses the Pulmonology Department. The female post-graduate student was murdered inside the third floor seminar hall of this department and there were allegations that a portion of a toilet and an adjacent room were demolished for renovation soon after the murder.