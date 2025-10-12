CBI Probe Into Paper Leak May Hamper UKSSSC Exam Calendar
Chairman GS Martoli said the commission is striving to conduct all examinations as per the published schedule to allow unemployed youth the opportunity to appear.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 6:23 PM IST
Dehradun: The CBI investigation into the paper leak case of the graduate-level exam conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) may impact the exam calendar, which has been scheduled till June 2026, as notified by the authority.
Apart from re-conducting the exam, the commission will also have to complete numerous paperwork and other formalities related to the investigation. The commission has postponed two exams following the paper leak incident for the July 21 exam. The examinations scheduled on October 5 for the Cooperative Inspector Class II and Assistant Development Officer Cooperative have been postponed amid controversy.
On the other hand, the examination for technical posts in the Agriculture Department, scheduled for October 12, has also been postponed. Approximately 580 candidates were to appear for this examination to fill 25 vacancies. Another exam to recruit 124 forest inspectors is scheduled on October 28, another recruitment test for 20 consumer disputes redressal commission posts is scheduled for December 15, and the exam for 128 assistant teacher posts is scheduled for January 18, 2026.
Several other recruitment tests are lined up on February 22, March 25, March 29, May 10, May 31 and June 21, 2026. "The commission is striving to conduct all examinations on time and is making all necessary efforts for this. Our goal is to provide unemployed youth with the opportunity to appear for the examination at the scheduled time. This will ensure that there are no changes to the exam calendar," UKSSSC chairman GS Martoli said.
The commission has conducted approximately 13 examinations transparently since the enactment of the anti-cheating law, and no controversy has arisen regarding these examinations. It seemed that the anti-cheating law had put a curb on the cheating mafia. However, the latest paper leak case has brought into question its efficiency.
The commission is considering leveraging more technology to make the examinations transparent, and efforts are being made to take greater precautions with multiple layers of security. A significant step, such as question papers with QR codes, is also being considered. There are also discussions about using AI technology to prevent paper leaks.
Also Read