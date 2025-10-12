ETV Bharat / state

CBI Probe Into Paper Leak May Hamper UKSSSC Exam Calendar

Dehradun: The CBI investigation into the paper leak case of the graduate-level exam conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) may impact the exam calendar, which has been scheduled till June 2026, as notified by the authority.

Apart from re-conducting the exam, the commission will also have to complete numerous paperwork and other formalities related to the investigation. The commission has postponed two exams following the paper leak incident for the July 21 exam. The examinations scheduled on October 5 for the Cooperative Inspector Class II and Assistant Development Officer Cooperative have been postponed amid controversy.

On the other hand, the examination for technical posts in the Agriculture Department, scheduled for October 12, has also been postponed. Approximately 580 candidates were to appear for this examination to fill 25 vacancies. Another exam to recruit 124 forest inspectors is scheduled on October 28, another recruitment test for 20 consumer disputes redressal commission posts is scheduled for December 15, and the exam for 128 assistant teacher posts is scheduled for January 18, 2026.