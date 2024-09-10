Ex-RG Kar Principal, 3 Others Ordered Jail Custody Till Sept 23 In Corruption Case

Kolkata: A CBI special court in Kolkata on Tuesday sent former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and three others, to judicial custody till September 23.

They were presented in a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Alipur on Tuesday afternoon. While leaving the court premises, a shoe was flung at Ghosh as women lawyers continued to raise slogans against him.

Earlier, the court had rejected CBI's application to present the four, arrested for corruption, in virtual mode.

Notably, during the hearing, the CBI advocate did not approach for custody of any of the four and said that it will do so if needed. To which, the judge replied as to whether they were trying to decide the verdict from beforehand.

It may be recalled that during an earlier hearing of rape-murder suspect Sanjoy Roy, when a CBI lawyer had kept the court waiting for 40 minutes, the magistrate had asked whether she should accept the bail petition of the alleged perpetrator.

The eight-day custody of the four ended today. Citing security reasons, CBI wanted to present them in virtual mode but their plea was rejected by the special court of CBI and they were asked to be presented physically.

Notably, a day after Ghosh was arrested in alleged financial irregularities in the hospital, he was slapped on the cheek while leaving the court premises. So, due to security concerns, an application was filed to present Ghosh and the three others virtually, today.

During the hearing, the judge asked the four whether they faced any difficulty when they came to court. Ghosh and the others told that they did not encounter any problem.

Meanwhile, a team of doctors were called at CBI office in Nizam Palace this morning to conduct Ghosh's physical examination. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has got some new information and documents in connection with the corruption case while searching Ghosh's house. The ED team has also seized Ghosh's laptop, from where the team expects to get more information.

According to sources, ED is likely to file an application in court seeking Ghosh's custody. It may be noted that after the ED started the investigation in the corruption case, Ghosh and the three others, who are in CBI custody, are yet to be interrogated. So, ED wants to take the four into its custody for interrogation.

