CBI Officer's Mother Among 30 Dead In Mahakumbh Stampede, Security Tightened For Basant Panchami

Prayagraj: At least 30 people lost their lives and 60 others were injured in tragic stampede at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday.

Among the deceased was 56-year-old Reena Yadav, a resident of Nuaon village under Chunar police station area of ​​​​Mirzapur, who had been living with her husband in Chakmera Patti of Dhumanganj police station area of ​​​​Prayagraj for the last 15 years.

Reena is survived by her husband Ramkesh Yadav who happens to be a Retired Air Force personnel, their daughter who is a CBI officer in Gujarat, and son who works as an engineer in Indonesia.

Reportedly, Reena left the house alone to take a bath in Sangam but unfortunately died after being crushed in the stampede that broke out after massive overcrowding.

Receiving information from police, Reena's family members left for Prayagraj. Reena's brother-in-law Dhanesh Yadav said, "My brother Ramkesh is living in Chakmira Patti of Dhoomanganj police station area after retiring from the Air Force. Sister-in-law Reena also lived there."

Another woman from Pakka Pokhara area in Mirzapur city, Indravati Pandey (60), who had also gone to the Sangam to take holy dip sustained injuries in the stampede. She was rushed to the hospital by police, and later discharged after necessary treatment.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued strict guidelines on crowd management, traffic flow, prevention of build-up of devotees and coordination among departments, in the aftermath of the deadly stampede on Mauni Amavasya.

According to an official statement, five Special Secretary-level officers have been deployed to oversee operations. They will remain in Prayagraj until February 12 to assist in streamlining the arrangements. Moreover, Superintendent of Police-level officers will also be deployed for enhanced management and security, the statement said.

On Thursday, Yogi Adityanath asked the chief secretary and the director general of police to conduct a thorough review of the Mahakumbh Mela arrangements. "Every aspect related to security and public convenience must be carefully examined to ensure seamless arrangements for Basant Panchami," he said.

