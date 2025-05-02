ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Orders CBI Probe Into Extortion Racket In Tihar Jail

During the hearing, the court looked at the report of the judge who investigated Central Jail No 8 and Semi Open Jail.

The Delhi High Court has ordered a CBI inquiry into an alleged nexus between officers and inmates of Tihar Jail. It is alleged that an extortion is being operated from the prison in connivance with the officers
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 2, 2025 at 8:22 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered a CBI inquiry into an alleged nexus between officers and inmates of Tihar Jail. It is alleged that an extortion is being operated from the prison in connivance with the officers.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay has directed the Chief Secretary of Delhi to conduct a departmental inquiry in this regard and identify the officers responsible for it. The High Court has directed the CBI and the Chief Secretary of Delhi to file the investigation report before August 11.

The case will be next heard on August 11. During the hearing, the court looked at the report of the judge who investigated Central Jail No 8 and Semi Open Jail. In fact, the report showed irregularities in the functioning of Tihar Jail which point to criminal activities. The High Court said that there are indications in the report that criminals dominate the functioning of Tihar, so a detailed investigation is needed. The court directed the Director General of Prisons of Delhi to cooperate in the investigation.

A prisoner had filed a petition in the High Court alleging extortion is rampant in the jail. He had said that prison officials and the inmates are hands in glove. "No extortion racket can be run inside a jail without the support of the officials", the prisoner had stated in a petition.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered a CBI inquiry into an alleged nexus between officers and inmates of Tihar Jail. It is alleged that an extortion is being operated from the prison in connivance with the officers.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay has directed the Chief Secretary of Delhi to conduct a departmental inquiry in this regard and identify the officers responsible for it. The High Court has directed the CBI and the Chief Secretary of Delhi to file the investigation report before August 11.

The case will be next heard on August 11. During the hearing, the court looked at the report of the judge who investigated Central Jail No 8 and Semi Open Jail. In fact, the report showed irregularities in the functioning of Tihar Jail which point to criminal activities. The High Court said that there are indications in the report that criminals dominate the functioning of Tihar, so a detailed investigation is needed. The court directed the Director General of Prisons of Delhi to cooperate in the investigation.

A prisoner had filed a petition in the High Court alleging extortion is rampant in the jail. He had said that prison officials and the inmates are hands in glove. "No extortion racket can be run inside a jail without the support of the officials", the prisoner had stated in a petition.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI HIGH COURT ON TIHAR JAILTIHAR JAILCBI INVESTIGATE TIHAR JAIL CASEDELHI

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.