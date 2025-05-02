Delhi HC Orders CBI Probe Into Extortion Racket In Tihar Jail

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered a CBI inquiry into an alleged nexus between officers and inmates of Tihar Jail. It is alleged that an extortion is being operated from the prison in connivance with the officers.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay has directed the Chief Secretary of Delhi to conduct a departmental inquiry in this regard and identify the officers responsible for it. The High Court has directed the CBI and the Chief Secretary of Delhi to file the investigation report before August 11.

The case will be next heard on August 11. During the hearing, the court looked at the report of the judge who investigated Central Jail No 8 and Semi Open Jail. In fact, the report showed irregularities in the functioning of Tihar Jail which point to criminal activities. The High Court said that there are indications in the report that criminals dominate the functioning of Tihar, so a detailed investigation is needed. The court directed the Director General of Prisons of Delhi to cooperate in the investigation.

A prisoner had filed a petition in the High Court alleging extortion is rampant in the jail. He had said that prison officials and the inmates are hands in glove. "No extortion racket can be run inside a jail without the support of the officials", the prisoner had stated in a petition.