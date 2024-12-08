ETV Bharat / state

CBI Intercepts SUV With Cash In Nayapalli; Links To Public Sector Projects Suspected

Raids are continuing at many places in the state and outside. Only after inquiry, the CBI will register an FIR in connection with the case

CBI Intercepts SUV With Cash In Nayapalli
CBI Intercepts SUV With Cash In Nayapalli (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 minutes ago

Bhubaneswar: In a major late-night operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intercepted an SUV (bearing registration number OD 05 BV 9999) in Bhubaneswar’s Nayapalli area, leading to the seizure of a large sum of cash. The raid, conducted by a CBI team from Delhi, has raised questions about alleged money laundering involving a government-linked company.

The vehicle was reportedly being tracked by the CBI following intelligence about suspicious money transactions. The officials detained four persons in connection with the case. The agency suspects that a private firm was allegedly trying to influence officials of Kolkata-based Bridge and Roof Company, (India) Limited, a Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) of the Government of India, based in Kolkata, India, and associated with various government projects. Investigations are underway to identify the origin and intended recipient of the seized money, CBI sources stated.

The CBI suspects that the cash was being carried to influence government officials in the projects overseen allegedly by the Ministry of Heavy Industries. Sources indicate that the agency received a tip-off about likely involvement of government officials in such under-the-table financial dealings. Acting on this information, the CBI has launched raids at as many as eight locations in and outside the state to uncover further details.

The exact amount of cash seized is yet to be known, and the identities of the people involved are not officially confirmed. Officials have stated that the investigation is on and that they are scrutinizing records to trace the money trail. "The raids are on at various places. Only after raids are over and inquiry, we will register an FIR on Sunday morning," said a CBI official.

Read More

Bhubaneswar: In a major late-night operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intercepted an SUV (bearing registration number OD 05 BV 9999) in Bhubaneswar’s Nayapalli area, leading to the seizure of a large sum of cash. The raid, conducted by a CBI team from Delhi, has raised questions about alleged money laundering involving a government-linked company.

The vehicle was reportedly being tracked by the CBI following intelligence about suspicious money transactions. The officials detained four persons in connection with the case. The agency suspects that a private firm was allegedly trying to influence officials of Kolkata-based Bridge and Roof Company, (India) Limited, a Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) of the Government of India, based in Kolkata, India, and associated with various government projects. Investigations are underway to identify the origin and intended recipient of the seized money, CBI sources stated.

The CBI suspects that the cash was being carried to influence government officials in the projects overseen allegedly by the Ministry of Heavy Industries. Sources indicate that the agency received a tip-off about likely involvement of government officials in such under-the-table financial dealings. Acting on this information, the CBI has launched raids at as many as eight locations in and outside the state to uncover further details.

The exact amount of cash seized is yet to be known, and the identities of the people involved are not officially confirmed. Officials have stated that the investigation is on and that they are scrutinizing records to trace the money trail. "The raids are on at various places. Only after raids are over and inquiry, we will register an FIR on Sunday morning," said a CBI official.

Read More

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CBI RAIDS IN BHUBANESWARHUGE CASH SEIZEDBRIDGE AND ROOF COMPANYFOUR PERSONS DETAINEDCBI RAIDS IN BHUBANESWAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.