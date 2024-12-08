CBI Intercepts SUV With Cash In Nayapalli; Links To Public Sector Projects Suspected

Bhubaneswar: In a major late-night operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intercepted an SUV (bearing registration number OD 05 BV 9999) in Bhubaneswar’s Nayapalli area, leading to the seizure of a large sum of cash. The raid, conducted by a CBI team from Delhi, has raised questions about alleged money laundering involving a government-linked company.

The vehicle was reportedly being tracked by the CBI following intelligence about suspicious money transactions. The officials detained four persons in connection with the case. The agency suspects that a private firm was allegedly trying to influence officials of Kolkata-based Bridge and Roof Company, (India) Limited, a Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) of the Government of India, based in Kolkata, India, and associated with various government projects. Investigations are underway to identify the origin and intended recipient of the seized money, CBI sources stated.

The CBI suspects that the cash was being carried to influence government officials in the projects overseen allegedly by the Ministry of Heavy Industries. Sources indicate that the agency received a tip-off about likely involvement of government officials in such under-the-table financial dealings. Acting on this information, the CBI has launched raids at as many as eight locations in and outside the state to uncover further details.

The exact amount of cash seized is yet to be known, and the identities of the people involved are not officially confirmed. Officials have stated that the investigation is on and that they are scrutinizing records to trace the money trail. "The raids are on at various places. Only after raids are over and inquiry, we will register an FIR on Sunday morning," said a CBI official.