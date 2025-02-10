ETV Bharat / state

CBI Inquiry Sought Into Alleged Custodial Torture, Death Of Jammu And Kashmir Resident

Jammu: Former Advocate General of Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Aslam Goni, has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged custodial torture and death of Makhan Din from Perody, Billawar, in Kathua district.

Talking to media persons on the lawns of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Goni, accompanied by a group of senior lawyers from Jammu, stated that an FIR should have been registered immediately after the video of the deceased surfaced.

“We demand immediate registration of an FIR in the custodial torture and death of Makhan Din and the entrustment of the investigation to the country’s premier investigating agency, the CBI, to ensure a fair, impartial, and pressure-free probe,” Goni said.

The former Advocate General expressed deep anguish over the dying declaration of the 25-year-old tribal youth, who, while inside a mosque, placed the Holy Quran on his head and denied any links to subversive activities as alleged by the police. In a video recorded before ending his life, he blamed the police for subjecting him to third-degree torture and maintained his innocence.