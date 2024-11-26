CBI Gets Permission To Prosecute 30 Govt Employees In land For Job Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has got prosecution sanction against 30 government employees in the land-for-job case.

On Tuesday, CBI told the Rouse Avenue Court that necessary approval is awaited against one government employee. After this, Special Judge Vishal Gogne ordered the next hearing of the case on December 23.

Earlier on November 19, the CBI had said that necessary permission to prosecute the accused had not yet been received. After this, the court had directed the competent authority to decide on the permission within a week.

Notably on September 20, the CBI had told the court that the Home Ministry had given permission to prosecute RJD supremo Lalu Yadav. The CBI had filed the final chargesheet in this case on June 7, in which 78 people were named as accused. Out of whom, 38 candidates are those who allegedly got jobs in the Railways.

In a separate ED case, the court took cognizance of the first supplementary chargesheet on September 18 and issued summons to seven accused including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav to appear in the court. On March 7, the court granted regular bail to Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Heema Yadav and Hridayananda Chaudhary in the case. In the ED case, the High Court has granted bail to accused Amit Katyal.

In this case, the CBI had registered a case before the ED. In the case related to the CBI, the court granted bail to Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi on October 4, 2023. The court took cognizance of the second chargesheet filed by the CBI on September 22, 2023 and on July 3, 2023, the CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet. On February 27, 2023, the court took cognizance of the chargesheet filed against all the accused including the three accused.

On October 7, 2022, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against 16 accused including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti in the and land-for-job case.