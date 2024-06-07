ETV Bharat / state

CBI Files Supplementary Charge Sheet Against K Kavitha in Delhi Liquor Policy Case

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 7, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation filed the supplementary charge sheet in Rouse Avenue Court and made BRS leader K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister KCR as accused in the case.

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Delhi liquor policy scam case on Friday. CBI has made BRS leader K. Kavitha and others accused in the chargesheet filed in Rouse Avenue Court.

Kavitha is lodged in Tihar Jail in judicial custody in both ED and CBI cases. The court will hear the case next on July 6.

Earlier on May 10, ED had filed a chargesheet against BRS leader K. Kavitha and four others in the money laundering case related to the liquor scam case. ED had filed its 224-page chargesheet against K. Kavitha, Chanpreet Singh, Damodar Sharma, Prince Kumar, Arvind Singh.

ED had arrested K. Kavitha from Hyderabad on March 15 in the liquor scam case and brought Kavitha to Delhi. Here, after presenting Kavitha in Rouse Avenue Court, ED took her on remand. Kavita has been lodged in Tihar jail for about three months.

Apart from Kavita, ED has arrested many liquor businessmen from South, senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Vijay Nair and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the case so far. Of these, Sanjay Singh has got bail, while Manish Sisodia and Vijay Nair have not yet got bail.

Apart from these, all the accused arrested in the case including Dinesh Arora, Gautam Malhotra, Rajesh Joshi, Raghav Magunta, Abhishek Boinpalli, Arun Ramachandra Pillai, Buchi Babu Gorantla and all the accused associated with the South lobby have got bail in the case. The bail plea of Kavita, Kejriwal and Sisodia has been rejected by the Rouse Avenue Court.

