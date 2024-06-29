CBI Files 3 FIRs Against Haryana Education Dept Staff, Teachers In 'Fraud Admission' Case

Chandigarh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered FIRs against the officials, employees and teachers of the Haryana education department in connection with a 'fraud admission' case.

The development comes amid the ongoing row over NEET 'irregularities' and UGC-NET cancellation following "lack of integrity". On the orders of the Punjab Haryana High Court, CBI has registered three separate FIRs in this case. The central probe agency has been investigating the matter since 2019.

This 'fraud' admission occurred between 2014 to 2016. It is being told that around 22 lakh admissions were granted in government primary schools during this period in which, nearly four lakh were found to be fraud. Also, financial irregularities surfaced in regard to scholarships received for students, their mid-day meal fund allotments and facilities given to the poor and backward category students.

The case was initially investigated by the SIT, which brought a few schools under its scanner and later included many others. Investigations revealed that not only four lakh students were granted admission on the basis of fake documents, but there was also alleged embezzlement of funds. Presently, CBI is probing into the matter.

The central probe agency is probing into the involvement of the education department officials, employees and teachers.

It is also being told that over 700 guest teachers were recruited during that period, which is said to be against the rules. This will also be investigated by CBI.

AAP's senior vice president Anurag Dhanda said BJP-led government of Haryana is neck-deep in corruption and loot and corrupt practices had started as soon as the party came to power in 2014.

He said that crores of rupees were embezzled in government schools by furnishing fake documents of mid-day meal fund allotments, uniforms, scholarships and recruitment of teachers.

"CBI did not include names of the then Chief Minister and Education Minister in the FIR. Such a big scam is not possible without the knowledge of the government. Crores of rupees were embezzled in the name of education. If there is a fair investigation, then all the leaders will be found lodged in jail," he said.

In 2016, the Haryana government had appealed to the Punjab Haryana High Court to protect the guest teachers. During hearing of the case, many shocking figures came to light. It was found that between 2014 to 2015, there were 22 lakh students in primary government schools but the figure dipped to 18 lakh in 2015-16.

The High Court asked the Haryana government as to where the four lakh children go. But, the government could not give a satisfactory answer following which, an investigation was ordered into the matter.

