CBI Court Transfers Tamil Nadu Gutka Scam Case To Special Court

Chennai: A Special court for CBI cases on Monday transferred the Gutka scam case, in which some former AIADMK ministers have been cited as accused, to a Court trying cases against MPs and MLAs here.

Additional sessions judge Ezhil Valavan, before whom the case came up for hearing, transferred it to the Special Court. Former ministers C Vijayabaskar and B V Ramana among others have been cited as accused in the case.

The gutka scam came to light in the state in the year 2017 after a surprise raid carried out by the city police on a godown in the suburbs of Chennai unearthed illegal stocking and sale of the contraband. Subsequently, the CBI took over the investigation.