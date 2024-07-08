ETV Bharat / state

CBI Court Transfers Tamil Nadu Gutka Scam Case To Special Court

By PTI

Published : 19 hours ago

The gutka scam unfolded in Tamil Nadu during the year 2017 following a surprise raid carried out by the city police on a godown in the suburbs of Chennai, which unearthed illegal stockings and the sale of contraband. Subsequently, the CBI started investigating the matter and filed its first chargesheet in 2018.

A Special court for CBI cases on Monday transferred the Gutka scam case, in which some former AIADMK ministers have been cited as accused, to a Court trying cases against MPs and MLAs here.
Chennai: A Special court for CBI cases on Monday transferred the Gutka scam case, in which some former AIADMK ministers have been cited as accused, to a Court trying cases against MPs and MLAs here.

Additional sessions judge Ezhil Valavan, before whom the case came up for hearing, transferred it to the Special Court. Former ministers C Vijayabaskar and B V Ramana among others have been cited as accused in the case.

The gutka scam came to light in the state in the year 2017 after a surprise raid carried out by the city police on a godown in the suburbs of Chennai unearthed illegal stocking and sale of the contraband. Subsequently, the CBI took over the investigation.

The central agency has charged former Health Minister Vijayabaskar, former Commercial Taxes Minister Ramana, retired IPS officials T K Rajendran, S George and 17 others in the case.

The CBI filed its first chargesheet in 2018 citing six accused. Subsequently, it filed a charge sheet against more than 20 accused.

