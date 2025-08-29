ETV Bharat / state

CBI Court Convicts Ex-Jharkhand Minister Enos Ekka, Wife, 7 Others In Tribal Land Scam

Ranchi: A CBI court on Friday convicted 10 people, including former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka, in a land acquisition case involving violations of the Chota Nagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act.

According to the agency, the accused were found guilty of forging addresses to illegally acquire tribal land in Ranchi district, bypassing provisions of the CNT Act meant to protect the rights of Scheduled Tribes.

"The Court of Special Judge, CBI, Ranchi, today convicted 10 accused namely - Anosh Ekka, Menon Ekka, Kartik Prabhat, Raj Kishore Singh, Firoz Akhtar, Brijesh Mishra, Anil Kumar, Manilal Mahta, Brajesh Mahto and Parshuram Karketta in a land acquisition case in violation of CNT Act," a statement from the CBI said.

Soon after the judgment, all nine convicts were taken into judicial custody. The court has fixed Saturday for the pronouncement of the quantum of sentence. Ekka, a tribal leader from Simdega, had served as a Minister in the cabinets of both Arjun Munda and Madhu Koda between 2005 and 2008.

The CBI charge sheet alleged that during his tenure, Ekka misused his position to acquire large tracts of tribal land illegally, using fake addresses and benami transactions in the name of his wife. The agency investigation revealed that between March 2006 and May 2008, large land parcels were purchased in Ekka’s wife’s name, including 22 kattha in Hinoo, 12 acres in Ormanjhi, 4 acres in Nevri, and 9 decimals in Siram Toli.