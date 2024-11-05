ETV Bharat / state

CBI Conducts Searches At 16 Locations In Jharkhand Illegal Mining Scam Case

At least 16 locations were searched by CBI in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar in connection with illegal stone mining scam in Jharkhand's Nimbu Pahad.

CBI Conducts Searches At 16 Locations In Jharkhand Illegal Mining Scam Case
CBI Logo (X@CBIHeadquarters))
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

New Delhi: The CBI conducted searches at 16 locations in three states in connection with illegal stone mining scam in Jharkhand's Nimbu Pahad in which alleged political aide of Chief Minister Hemant Soren Pankaj Mishra is under scanner, officials said.

The central probe agency conducted searches in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar. It launched an operation at 11 locations in Jharkhand's Sahibganj, three locations in Ranchi, and one each in Patna and Kolkata at the premises of suspects and their associates, the officials said.

The CBI has recovered Rs 50 lakh cash, one kilogram gold and one kilogram of silver besides property documents worth crores during the searches, they said. The agency had registered the case on November 23, 2023 on the directions of the Jharkhand High Court.

New Delhi: The CBI conducted searches at 16 locations in three states in connection with illegal stone mining scam in Jharkhand's Nimbu Pahad in which alleged political aide of Chief Minister Hemant Soren Pankaj Mishra is under scanner, officials said.

The central probe agency conducted searches in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar. It launched an operation at 11 locations in Jharkhand's Sahibganj, three locations in Ranchi, and one each in Patna and Kolkata at the premises of suspects and their associates, the officials said.

The CBI has recovered Rs 50 lakh cash, one kilogram gold and one kilogram of silver besides property documents worth crores during the searches, they said. The agency had registered the case on November 23, 2023 on the directions of the Jharkhand High Court.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CBIILLEGAL MINING SCAM CASECBI CONDUCTS SEARCHESJHARKHAND ILLEGAL MINING SCAM CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Trump Vs Harris: As America Votes, Here Is What To Expect In World's Most-Watched Election

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.