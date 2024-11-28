CBI Chargesheets Four In Dibrugarh Investment Scam

Guwahati: Marking a crucial step in the ongoing investigation into a large-scale financial fraud, the CBI has filed a chargesheet against four accused in the Dibrugarh Investment Scam case before the Special CBI Court, Guwahati.
The central agency filed the chargesheet on Thursday against accused persons Bishal Phukan, Abhijit Chanda, Sumi Bora, and Tapon alias Tarkik Bora in the case before the Special CBI Court Guwahati.
The charge sheet was filed within the 90 days period of the arrest of the accused persons, a statement issued by the CBI said on Thursday.
This is one of the Assam Investment Scam cases which are being investigated by CBI on the request of the Assam Government. The instant case was earlier registered by Police Station-Dibrugarh, Assam under FIR No. 352/2024 dated 02.09.2024 against Bishal Phukan on allegations that Bishal Phukan is engaging in a financial scam in contravention of RBI/SEBI guidelines.
It was alleged that he induced individuals to enter into notarised agreements with promises of high returns on investments, depositing their money into his own Demat account contrary to SEBI guidelines.
"He allegedly misappropriated the funds for a lavish lifestyle, thereby defrauding his clients, the general public, who fell prey to his scheme," the agency said.
The investigation, conducted by the CBI has unearthed substantial material evidence against the four accused persons. The investigation has also established that the accused were involved in orchestrating an illegal deposit scheme that solicited funds from investors under false pretence, the CBI said.
It added that they used deceptive means, including notarised stamp papers and falsified investment reports, to lure investors with the promise of guaranteed 30 per cent returns.
"They cheated the investors and misappropriated the deposits for their personal gains," it said. The bail application of the accused Sumi Bora, in connection with this case was rejected by the Special Judge for CBI Cases of Guwahati on November 19 and she continues to be in judicial custody.
Th CBI, on the request of the Assam government, has taken over the investigation of 41 cases in Assam pertaining to allegations of deceiving investors in irregular Deposit Scheme including the instant case.
A massive financial scam has allegedly been orchestrated by by accused, defrauding numerous investor clients across India, it said. Since taking charge, CBI has accelerated its probe, conducting fresh searches across 93 locations in five states/UT. These searches have led to the seizure of mobile phones, desktops, hard drives, and laptops.
During the investigation, the CBI successfully traced databases containing details of depositors who were deceived into investing in these unregulated deposit schemes.
In one particular case involving AJRS Marketing Pvt. Ltd., CBI apprehended Gopal Paul, the primary accused, who had been evading authorities since the registration of the FIR. He was located at a hideout in Siliguri, where incriminating evidence was also recovered.
It has been alleged that, since 2018, the accused persons collected substantial sums of money from several depositors by offering guaranteed returns. In return, they provided depositors with documents executed on Rs 100 stamp paper as proof of the transactions. However, over the past months, many depositors reported irregular payments, with several failing to receive their promised returns altogether. Further investigation in various cases is continuing, the agency said.