CBI Chargesheets Four In Dibrugarh Investment Scam

Guwahati: Marking a crucial step in the ongoing investigation into a large-scale financial fraud, the CBI has filed a chargesheet against four accused in the Dibrugarh Investment Scam case before the Special CBI Court, Guwahati.

The central agency filed the chargesheet on Thursday against accused persons Bishal Phukan, Abhijit Chanda, Sumi Bora, and Tapon alias Tarkik Bora in the case before the Special CBI Court Guwahati.

The charge sheet was filed within the 90 days period of the arrest of the accused persons, a statement issued by the CBI said on Thursday.

This is one of the Assam Investment Scam cases which are being investigated by CBI on the request of the Assam Government. The instant case was earlier registered by Police Station-Dibrugarh, Assam under FIR No. 352/2024 dated 02.09.2024 against Bishal Phukan on allegations that Bishal Phukan is engaging in a financial scam in contravention of RBI/SEBI guidelines.

It was alleged that he induced individuals to enter into notarised agreements with promises of high returns on investments, depositing their money into his own Demat account contrary to SEBI guidelines.

"He allegedly misappropriated the funds for a lavish lifestyle, thereby defrauding his clients, the general public, who fell prey to his scheme," the agency said.

The investigation, conducted by the CBI has unearthed substantial material evidence against the four accused persons. The investigation has also established that the accused were involved in orchestrating an illegal deposit scheme that solicited funds from investors under false pretence, the CBI said.

It added that they used deceptive means, including notarised stamp papers and falsified investment reports, to lure investors with the promise of guaranteed 30 per cent returns.