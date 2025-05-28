Uttarakhand Horse Trading, Bribery Case: CBI Summons Several Legislators For Questioning

Dehradun: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned several MLAs for questioning in the case of bribery and horse trading in Uttarakhand in 2016.

The legislators have been called on different dates for questioning. Some of the legislators summoned for questioning are ministers in the present government. The CBI has already questioned a BJP MLA in the case. In 2016,the then Harish Rawat faced allegations of involvement in horse trading following a sting operation conducted by a news channel. The operation captured Rawat on camera engaging in discussions about the potential poaching of MLAs, raising questions about his political conduct.

After Rawat's government collapsed in Uttarakhand in 2017, the state government and the high court ordered a CBI probe into the matter. The CBI had lodged an FIR against Rawat under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code, 1860 and sections 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act), 8 (Taking gratification, in order, by corrupt or illegal means, to influence public servant), 9 (Taking gratification, for exercise of personal influence with public servant) and 12 (Punishment for abetment of offences defined in section 7 or 11) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

The former Chief Minister has been questioned by the CBI once. Rawat, a five-time member of the Parliament, served as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from 2014 to 2017. Former Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat was also called to Delhi by the CBI for questioning on May 21. Harak has not yet appeared before CBI to record his statement but is slated to do so soon.