CBI Arrests Two Including Retd Lt Colonel In Alleged Bribery Case

The retired Lt Colonel and a former contractual employee of ECHS were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 22.5 lakh from a complainant.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested two persons including a retired Lt Colonel identified as Amarjit Singh in a case related to alleged bribery
Published : April 24, 2025 at 9:17 PM IST

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested two persons including a retired Lt Colonel identified as Amarjit Singh in a case related to alleged bribery.

Searches conducted on the properties of the accused at various places has so far led to recovery of Rs 25 lakh in cash, the CBI said. According to the CBI spokesperson, the retired Lt Colonel and a former contractual employee of ECHS Regional Centre in Hisar, were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 22.5 lakh from a complainant.

The accused had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from the complainant for resolve issues arising from a recent raid conducted by ECHS officials at his hospital and to obtain a favourable order from Regional Centre, Hisar. The accused later agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 22.5 lakh, the CBI claimed.

Taking to the social media platform X, CBI wrote, “CBI arrests a Rtd Lt Colonel, and a former Contractual Employee of ECHS, Regional Centre, Hisar for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 22.5 lakh from complaint.”

The accused were caught red-handed while accepting the negotiated alleged bribe amount of Rs 22.5 lakh from the complainant who is the director of an ECHS-empaneled hospital. CBI has recovered the entire bribe amount. Further probe is underway, the spokesperson informed.

