CBI arrests Three, Including CGST Officer, In Bribery Case In Mumbai

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three persons, including a Superintendent of CGST, in connection with accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakhs from a businessman. The complainant accused the Superintendent of the CGST of keeping him hostage for a night and forcing him to pay a bribe in evading the arrest.

File Photo
File Photo (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three persons, including a senior officer of Central Goods and Services Tax (GST), in an alleged bribery case. The CBI also alleged that the accused were using Hawala money for transactions and received a bribe of Rs 33 lakhs.

Officer Caught Red-Handed

The accused officer is the Superintendent of CGST (Anti-Evasion) of Mumbai West Commissionerate. He was caught, along with two private individuals, while accepting the bribe. They had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 60 lakhs from a complainant to help him evade the arrest in a CGST probe. However, they were trapped while receiving Rs 20 lakhs, the second instalment of the negotiated bribe amount. The CBI alleged that out of the total amount of the bribe, Rs 30 lakhs was already paid to them through the Hawala route.

Six CGST Officers Among Eight Booked By CBI

Reportedly, the CBI has booked at least eight persons in the bribery case, including six officers of CGST, Mumbai. The action was taken following a complaint. The accused included an additional commissioner, an assistant commissioner, four superintendents and two private individuals, including a chartered account.

According to the complainant, he visited the GST office at Santacruz on September 4 regarding the CGST probe. However, he was allegedly kept locked in the office for the whole night and was released the next day. He alleged that the accused superintendent demanded a bribe of Rs 80 lakhs from him to avoid arrest. It was later reduced to Rs 60 lakhs. The officer and three of his colleagues allegedly abused and exerted pressure on the complainant.

Complainant Freed After Paying Rs 30 Lakhs Bribe

During his detention, the complainant was forced to call his cousin, who approached another accused, the CA. The CA and other accused private individuals went to the CGST office in the middle of the night and discussed the bribe with the CGST officials.

Out of the negotiated bribe of Rs 60 lakhs, Rs 30 lakhs was paid by the cousin of the complainant through Angadia, after which the complainant was allowed to leave the CGST office. Meanwhile, the CBI team conducted extensive raids at several places in Mumbai related to the case, including the accused's office and residences.

