Six Policemen, Two Civilians Arrested By CBI For Kashmir Constable's 'Custodial Torture'

Srinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested six policemen, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police and an Inspector, along with two civilians, on charges of custodial torture. The arrests follow a Supreme Court directive from July 21, which took a serious view of the "brutal and inhuman" torture of a police constable in Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrested police personnel were identified as Deputy Superintendent of Police Aijaz Ahmad Naikoo and five officials from the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) in Kupwara: Sub Inspector Riyaz Ahmad, Jahangir Ahmad, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Mohammed Younis, and Shakir Ahmad. The details of the two arrested civilians are yet to be disclosed.

The case involves police constable Khursheed Ahmad Chouhan, who was allegedly subjected to severe torture inside the JIC two years ago. Earlier in July 2025, the Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, had ordered the Union Territory administration to pay Chouhan Rs 50 lakh in compensation and directed the CBI to register a First Information Report (FIR) and take over the investigation.

The court's order was in response to a complaint by Chouhan's wife, Rubeena Akhter, who alleged that her husband was illegally detained and tortured for six days after being summoned for a narcotics case. She claimed that the accused officers used iron rods and wooden sticks, inflicted electric shocks, and mutilated his private parts, even inserting red pepper into his rectum.

The bench expressed deep shock, stating that the "cumulative effect of all these facts is deeply shocking to the conscience of this court," and called the violation of Article 21 of the Constitution "not only evident but egregious."

The CBI, which had previously booked the accused on July 29, has charged them with criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, wrongful confinement, and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons. The Supreme Court had given the CBI one month to arrest the accused officers and three months to complete the probe. Further details regarding the case are awaited.