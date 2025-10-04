ETV Bharat / state

CBI Arrests 5 In HPZ Crypto Currency Token Fraud Case

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested five individuals in connection with the HPZ Crypto Currency Token fraud case, in which cyber criminals duped victims of hundreds of crores through loan, job, investment, and cryptocurrency schemes, officials said on Saturday.

The agency conducted searches at seven locations in five cities, including Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, leading to the recovery of incriminating digital evidence and financial records, they said. The agency registered the FIR under provisions of criminal conspiracy, impersonation and fraud and offences under the Information Technology Act, they said.

The case pertains to an elaborate criminal conspiracy orchestrated by foreign-based masterminds in collusion with Indian nationals in which organised cyber frauds were committed across India in the guise of loan, job, investment, and cryptocurrency schemes between 2021 and 2023, a CBI spokesperson said.

"These frauds were facilitated through the creation of multiple shell companies, which were used to open mule bank accounts. The proceeds collected from the victims were routed through these accounts, converted into cryptocurrencies, and subsequently transferred outside India through complex financial layering and crypto conversion routes," she said in a statement.

The CBI probe in the case has exposed several shell entities which were incorporated in India at the instance of foreign perpetrators.