CBI arrests railway official for duping over 23 people by promising them jobs

author img

By PTI

Published : 51 minutes ago

A Railway official has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly duping more than 23 people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the railways, officials said on Thursday.

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested the chief depot material superintendent of the Central Railways posted in Mumbai for allegedly duping more than 23 people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the railways, officials said on Thursday.

The agency has taken Rajesh Ramesh Nayak into custody, they said. Nayak had allegedly taken more than Rs 10 lakh from two brothers on the pretext of getting them jobs in the railways, they said.

The victims' father approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with a complaint against Nayak, the officials said. During searches, the CBI seized various documents that showed that more than 23 people had allegedly fallen victim to the tricks of Nayak, they said.

