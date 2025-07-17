CBI Arrests IRS Officer, Two Other Income Tax Officials In Bribery Case

Patna: The CBI arrested an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and two other employees of the income tax department in Patna on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

The arrested persons include a 2021-batch IRS officer and income tax assistant director (investigation), Aditya Saurabh, inspector Manish Kumar Pankaj, and multi-tasking staff Shubham Raj.

The CBI had registered an FIR against the accused on Tuesday for allegedly demanding a bribe from a complainant, Lachchu Ray of Hyderabad, to return a previously seized amount of Rs 13 lakh, and not conduct any further investigation into the matter.

The said money was seized from Ray's brother-in-law, Premjit Kuma, by the security personnel at the Patna airport, and was reported to the income tax authorities.

A senior CBI official said that a trap was laid on the basis of the complaint, and the accused were called to receive the bribe amount near a dargah at Adalatganj in Patna, which was close to their office.

All three were caught red-handed while accepting money from Ray. The agency sleuths successfully recovered the bribe amount, which was collected on behalf of the IRS officer during the operation.

Following the action, searches were conducted at three places in Patna. The arrested income tax officials were produced before the CBI special court, which remanded them to the custody of the agency for three days. The CBI was carrying out further investigations in the case at the time of filing the report.