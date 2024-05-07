CBI Arrests Four Persons, Including Assistant Director of FSSAI, in Alleged Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested four persons, including the assistant director of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) posted in Mumbai in a case related to an alleged bribe, the Central probe agency said on Monday.

A case was registered by the CBI against three accused, including the assistant director (technical) of FSSAI and two persons of a Thane-based private company based on allegations that the assistant director (AD) in connivance with several intermediaries, was allegedly involved in illegal and corrupt practices of demanding and accepting bribes from Food Business Operators and other interested parties for dishonest discharge of public duty in his capacity as a public servant, the CBI official said in a communique.

As per the CBI's claim, the accused named in FIR are Amol Jagtap, the assistant director (Technical) in FSSAI, Dr Vikas Bhardwaj, the director of a private company, Harshal Chougule, the senior manager of a private company and unknown persons. The CBI arrested Amol Jagtap, Dr Vikas Bhardwaj, Harshal Chougule and Gurunath.

"The accused assistant director allegedly agreed to accept a bribe from the accused senior manager of the private company, who would deliver the bribe on behalf of the Director of the said company, in lieu of clearance of their pending bills," the CBI said. The CBI sleuths laid a trap and caught the accused while he was allegedly accepting the bribe of Rs 1,20,000 from the said senior manager and another representative of the private company. All three accused involved in the exchange of alleged bribes were arrested, it said.

Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused, which led to the recovery of Rs 37.3 lakhs cash, 45 grams of gold and documents pertaining to various immovable properties and other incriminating documents, the CBI claimed. The arrested accused were produced before the competent court and have been remanded in police custody till May 8, 2024.