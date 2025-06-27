ETV Bharat / state

CBI Arrests Former Bank Branch Manager Satish Kumar Anand In 47-Year-Old Bank Fraud Case

Dehradun: Central agencies CBI and ED have taken action in two separate cases in Uttarakhand. While the CBI has arrested a former bank branch manager in a bank fraud case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly raided the residence of a state government officer.

According to the press release issued by CBI, it has arrested the former branch manager of Bank of India while taking action on an old case. The special thing is that this case is about 47 years old, in which the former branch manager absconded after being proven guilty. In that backdrop, now the CBI has arrested the then bank branch manager Satish Kumar Anand. After the arrest of the then bank branch manager, he was produced in the special court of CBI Dehradun.

This case is from 1978, when a case was registered against three accused, including Satish Kumar Anand and Ashok Kumar. Since then, the CBI has been investigating the bank fraud case of Rs 5.69 lakh of the Bank of India. In this case, the CBI had filed chargesheets against three accused in the court of a special judge. After that, in 1985, the court convicted Satish Kumar Anand and Ashok Kumar and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000, along with five years imprisonment.