CBI Arrests CGST superintendent from Uttarakhand in Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the Superintendent of Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) posted at the Rudrapur division of Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district in an alleged bribery case. The CBI registered a case based on a complaint against the accused, Yogesh Agarwal, the Superintendent of CGST.

The complainant alleged that the said accused had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 from him for the activation of the suspended GSTIN of a firm of his wife. It is allegedly said that the bribe amount was later reduced to Rs 10,000, a CBI official claimed. The Central probe agency laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting an alleged bribe of Rs 10,000, an official said. Searches were conducted on the premises of the accused at Rudrapur and Haryana's Ambala, which led to the recovery of documents of two lockers, bank accounts and certain incriminating documents, a CBI official claimed. An investigation is underway, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Designated Courts at Ahmedabad and Madurai sentenced the five accused, including the then Income Tax Officer (ITO), the then Inspector of Income Tax and three private persons to three years’ Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and imposed a combined fine of Rs 1.70 lakhs, in two separate CBI cases, the probe agency said.

In the first case, the Special Judge for CBI cases, Ahmedabad sentenced Mahesh Kantilal Sompura, the then ITO, Ahmedabad, and Mukesh Ramniklal Raval, the then Inspector of Income Tax, Ahmedabad, to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5O,000 each for demanding and accepting a bribe for settling the Income Tax Returns for Assessment for the year 2009-10 in favour of the complainant, the CBI said. In the second case, the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Madurai, sentenced three accused to three years RI with a total fine of Rs 70,000 in a CBI case related to fraudulently availing of the bank loan and defaulting the repayment, the Central probe agency said.

