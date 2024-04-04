CBI arrests 3 officials of Panvel-based Assistant Drugs Controller office in bribery case

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 4, 2024, 8:44 PM IST

CBI arrests 3 officials of Panvel-based Assistant Drugs Controller office in bribery case

Three officials on Thursday were arrested by the CBI in Maharashtra's Panvel in a bribery case. The agency had received information about "rampant corruption" in the Panvel office of the Assistant Drugs Controller of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three officials of the Assistant Drugs Controller (India) office in Maharashtra's Panvel in a bribery case. The agency had received information about "rampant corruption" in the Panvel office of the Assistant Drugs Controller of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), officials said.

Personnel of the CBI and the department vigilance conducted a surprise check on April 2, and during this, it surfaced that several private persons were collecting bribes on behalf of the suspect officials from Customs House Agents (CHAs) in the name of facilitating no-objection certificates (NOC) for their clients, they said.

"During the surprise check, a cash amount of Rs 1.52 lakh (approx) was recovered from the drawers of public servants and private persons, which the concerned public servants and private persons present in the said office could not satisfactorily explain," the agency's spokesperson said in a statement. He said the unaccounted money was allegedly accepted by the suspect public servants as bribe from the CHAs or their representatives, either directly or through private persons, for issuing NOCs.

Based on findings, the CBI booked ?Assistant Drugs Controller Arvind R Hiwale, Drug Inspector Devendra Nath and subordinate staff Nageshwar N Sabbani, ?all posted at the Panvel office of the Assistant Drugs Controller (India), CDSCO, and three private persons, including one working on contractual basis, the spokesperson said.

The three officials were later arrested and searches at their residences resulted in the seizure of cash worth Rs 46.70 lakh and jewellery valued around Rs 27.80 Lakh, he said. The spokesperson said documents pertaining to various immovable properties and other incriminating documents were also seized during the searches.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Home-Cooked Veg Thali Price Rose By 7% And Non-Veg-Thali Declined By 7% Y-O-Y In March

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.