CBI Arrests Six Officials Of Delhi Transport Department On Charges Of Corruption

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested six officials of the Delhi Transport Department on charges of corruption and bribery. This is the first major crackdown by the apex investigating agency in the national capital after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Officials said the agency had been receiving complaints of widespread corruption in Delhi Transport Department. The CBI officials had monitored and verified the complaints and allegations before arresting the officials. Prima facie, corruption was detected at various levels by the agency. The arrests are a part of a larger corruption case, which is being investigated by the CBI. The Delhi Transport Department has been in the eye of storm over allegations of corruption against its officials. The BJP had alleged a scam in the purchase of 1,000 low floor buses by DTC during the AAP Government in Delhi. The Chief Secretary of Delhi had then recommended the CBI to investigate the matter. The recommendation was approved by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

The Ministry of Transport had taken over the city's bus services in May 1948, forming the Delhi Transport Service after finding the existing services by Gwalior and Northern India Transport Company Ltd. inadequate. In 1950, the Delhi Road Transport Authority was established under the Road Transport Corporation Act. It later became part of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in 1958. However, a Planning Commission Working Group found inefficiencies and revenue losses within the transport system, leading the central government to take over management in 1971 through the Delhi Road Transport Laws (Amendment) Act.

The Delhi Transport Undertaking (DTU), previously run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, ceased operations, and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was formally established. Initially functioning under the administrative control of the Central Government, DTC was handed over to the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi on August 5, 1996.