CBI Arrests Man For Recording Pornographic Videos Of Minor Girls

Mathura: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a man for recording pornographic videos of girls and making them viral on social media.

The CBI found pornographic CDs and other objectionable material from him. A team of the apex investigation agency had searched the house of the accused, Shyam Vihari, in Chhata on June 19 and found electronic evidence including objectionable materials.

A team of CBI then started a probe and found pornographic videos of minor girls at Vihari's residence. It was also found that the girls were sexually assaulted and later threatened by the accused. The team arrested Vihari, a resident of Bati village on Saturday.

The CBI, in a press release stated the accused recorded pornographic videos of minor girls and made them viral for several months. The victims' families did not complain regarding the matter to any police station or officials in Mathura. The complaint was lodged directly with the CBI which then took over the probe.

The local administration and the concerned police station are silent on the matter. It is alleged that more shocking details may emerge during further investigation of the case by CBI. The incident has sent shockwaves across Mathura with residents questioning the silence of the administration and police.