CBI Apprehends Three Delhi Police Personnel In Two Separate Cases Of Alleged Bribery

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended three Delhi police personnel, including a sub-inspector in two separate cases related to alleged bribery, the Central probe agency official said on Saturday. In the first case, the accused, identified as sub-inspector Yudhveer Singh Yadav, posted at Hauz Khas Police Station, was caught while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakhs.

In the second case, two head constables, identified as Sudhakar and Raj Kumar, were caught allegedly accepting Rs 10,000 as part of a total bribe demand of Rs 50,000, the CBI officials said.

The first case was registered by CBI against the accused SI on allegations that the accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant for filing a favourable Action Taken Report in court. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakhs, the CBI officials said in a statement.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused SI red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakhs from the complainant, it said.

The second case was registered by the CBI against two accused head constables of the Delhi police and unknown officials of special staff based on a complaint. It was alleged that four persons in civil clothes came to the shop of the complainant and two of them introduced themselves as members of the Special Staff, Delhi Police, Anand Vihar. They allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from her as a bribe for not implicating her name in a case. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept Rs 11,000 as part of payment from the complainant, it stated.

The CBI laid a trap and two head constables of Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station were caught while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant as part of payment, the officials said.

