CBI Apprehends Delhi Police SI In Bribery Case

New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended a Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police posted at North district in a case related to alleged bribery of Rs 40,000, the federal probe agency said on Wednesday.

According to the CBI spokesperson, the probe agency registered the case on August 5 against the accused on the basis of allegations that the accused, identified as Vijay Singh (SI), demanded gratification of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for not arresting his cousin and also helping him to secure anticipatory bail. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept an alleged bribe amount of Rs 40,000.

“CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 40,000 from the complainant. The accused person has been apprehended. Further investigation is underway,” the CBI official said.

In another case, CBI apprehended an Upper Division Clerk of Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Najafgarh Zone, in an alleged bribe of Rs 50,000. CBI registered the case on August 4 against the accused, identified as Dal Chand, on allegations that the accused demanded 10 per cent of the total amount of Rs 8,38,565 as a bribe from the complainant for releasing the gratuity amount, and if the complainant would not pay the bribe money than the remaining rest balance would also not be released. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept the amount of Rs 50,000 as a reward for releasing the gratuity amount of Rs 8,38,565 and also for processing the release of the remaining gratuity amount, the official informed.