CBI Apprehends Delhi Police Head Constable In Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended a Head Constable of Delhi Police posted at Cyber Police Station in Delhi’s Model Town area for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from the complainant, the agency official said on Thursday.

A case was registered by the CBI on October 24 against the accused head constable, identified as Girish Mahour, on allegations that the accused HC demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for de-freezing his account. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept a bribe amount of Rs 8,000 from the complainant, the CBI spokesperson said.

Acting on a tip-off, the CBI sleuths laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe amount of Rs 8,000 from the complainant. Later, the accused HC was apprehended, and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.

Last week, the CBI arrested two Delhi Police officials, an Inspector and a Sub-Inspector, in a case related to alleged bribery. They were arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant.

According to probe agency officials, a case was registered by the CBI on October 14 against the two accused. They were posted at Police Station Burari in Delhi. The accused Inspector initially demanded a bribe of Rs 1.50 crore from the complainant and later agreed to accept Rs 1 crore through the accused SI for not implicating him in a case registered at Burari PS. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complaint as a part payment.

Acting on a tip-off, the CBI sleuths arrested SI red-handed; later on, the accused Inspector was also nabbed, a CBI spokesperson earlier said.