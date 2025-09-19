ETV Bharat / state

CGPSC Scam: CBI Arrests Five, Produces Them In Special Court

Raipur: The CBI on Friday arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission scam.

Those who were arrested include Aarti Vasnik, who was the Controller of Examinations of the Public Service Commission, and former IAS Jeevanlal Dhruv, who was the secretary of PAC. Apart from this, Jeevanlal Dhruv's son Sumit Dhruv along with Nisha Kosale and Deepa Adil were arrested by a team of CBI which produced them in a special court.

However, Aarti was interrogated and released later in the day. As many as seven persons were arrested earlier for their alleged involvement in the CGPSC scam. In November 2024, the CBI had arrested the then Chairman Taman Singh Sonwani and Bajrang Power and Steel Director Shravan Kumar Goyal in the case.