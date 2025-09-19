ETV Bharat / state

CGPSC Scam: CBI Arrests Five, Produces Them In Special Court

As many as seven persons were arrested earlier for their alleged involvement in the CGPSC scam.

The CBI on Friday arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission scam.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 19, 2025 at 7:27 PM IST

Raipur: The CBI on Friday arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission scam.

Those who were arrested include Aarti Vasnik, who was the Controller of Examinations of the Public Service Commission, and former IAS Jeevanlal Dhruv, who was the secretary of PAC. Apart from this, Jeevanlal Dhruv's son Sumit Dhruv along with Nisha Kosale and Deepa Adil were arrested by a team of CBI which produced them in a special court.

However, Aarti was interrogated and released later in the day. As many as seven persons were arrested earlier for their alleged involvement in the CGPSC scam. In November 2024, the CBI had arrested the then Chairman Taman Singh Sonwani and Bajrang Power and Steel Director Shravan Kumar Goyal in the case.

In January this year, five more accused were arrested including Nitesh Sonwani, Lalit Ganveer, Shanshak Goyal and Bhumika Katiyar.

Nitesh is the nephew of Taman and was selected for the post of Deputy Collector. Apart from this, Lalit Ganveer, Shashank Goyal and Bhumika Katiyar were also selected for the post. Sahil was selected for the post of Deputy SP. All of them are currently lodged in the Central Jail of Raipur.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the Public Service Commission recruitment examination held in Chhattisgarh between 2020 and 2022. During the period, the examinations and interviews were conducted by CGPSC. It is alleged that relatives and kin of influential politicians and senior officials were selected for Deputy Collector, DSP and other high posts.

