CB-CID Questions Jayalalithaa's Assistant In Kodanad Case

Coimbatore: The CB-CID team questioned Poongundran, an assistant of late former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in connection with the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

A robbery took place in Jayalalitha's estate in Kodanad, Nilgiris district in 2017 and night watchman, Om Bahadur, who was on duty at that time, was murdered. In connection with this incident, a case was registered against 11 people, including Jayalalithaa's former car driver Kanagaraj, Sayan and Valayar Manoj at the Solur Matam police station.

Among the accused, Kanagaraj, died in a road accident near Salem and his name was dropped from the case, bringing the list of accused to 10, including Sayan and Valayar Manoj. All the accused have been released on bail.

The case was initially investigated by the Solur Matam police station and then transferred to the the special investigation team of CB-CID led by ADSP Krishnamoorthy. The CB-CID officials have been investigating the case for the last three years from its office in Gandhipuram in Coimbatore.