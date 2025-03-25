ETV Bharat / state

CB-CID To Probe Fracas At Youtuber's House: DGP

YouTuber and political activist, 'Savukku' Shankar's residence was targeted by a group of persons who allegedly dumped "sewage and human faeces" on Monday.

By PTI

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 2:11 PM IST

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Police' CB-CID wing will probe the incident of a group barging into popular YouTuber and political activist, 'Savukku' Shankar's house here and pouring sewage, the DGP's office has said.

The move comes in the wake Shankar making "certain allegations against the Greater Chennai Police and the Commissioner of Police," in an interview, a release from the office of Director General of Police, Shankar Jiwal, said.

"Hence, the Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police requested for transferring the aforementioned CSR to any other agency for enquiry. Based on the request, the petition in G-3 Kilpauk Police Station CSR No 118/2025 has been transferred to CBCID for further enquiry," the release from the Head of Police Force (HoPF) said.

On Monday, 'Savukku' Shankar's residence here was targeted by a group of persons who allegedly dumped "sewage and human faeces" inside the house, a move that resulted in widespread criticism, including from ruling DMK ally, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

Shankar, also a political activist, is a vocal critic of the ruling DMK in the state. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi top leader Thol Thirumavalavan, MDMK chief Vaiko and actor-politician Vijay-led Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam general secretary N Anand had strongly condemned the incident and sought tough action against the perpetrators of the crime.

On the trigger to the incident, Shankar had claimed that in December 2024 he exposed "corruption" vis-a-vis the use of 230 vehicles, provided under a government scheme, for sewage clearance related tasks and a top Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) leader had a key role in facilitating corruption and receipt of kickbacks.

