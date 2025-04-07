Caught On CCTV: Bengaluru Street Stalker Grabs Woman From Behind, Gropes Her In Public Gaze

Bengaluru: Tech City Bengaluru saw an unusual sexual assault involving a stalker suddenly walking in from nowhere to outrage the modesty of a young woman, who was walking on the road, where she was groped most inappropriately.

The incident took place in an area which falls under the Suddaguntepalya police station area limits on April 3. According to police, the man followed young women, who were walking on the road. He sexually harassed a young woman by climbing on top of her and touching her private parts.

The incident took place at around 1.55 am at the 1st cross of Bharathi Layout in Suddaguntepalya. The incident was captured on CCTV. The Suddaguntepalya police have registered an FIR in this regard based on a complaint filed by a resident, Lokesh Gowda.

What actually happened?

On April 3, at around 1.55 am, two young women were walking at the 1st cross of Bharathi Layout in Suddaguntepalya. Suddenly, an unknown person came from behind and grabbed one of the young women, pushed her against the wall and indecently touched her private parts.

At this time, the young woman screamed, and the accused left the young woman and ran away from the spot. The act was captured on the CCTV camera of a nearby building.

The woman who was harassed did not file any complaint regarding the incident. However, a local resident filed a complaint with the Suddaguntepalya police station. Based on this complaint, a case was registered and a trap was laid to arrest the accused based on the CCTV footage, said a senior police official. A hunt is on for the accused, who is absconding.