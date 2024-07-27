ETV Bharat / state

Caught On Camera: Accused Flee After Leaving Body Of Lynched Rajasthan Youth In Hospital

Balotra (Rajasthan): A 25-year-old youth was allegedly lynched over a suspected love affair in Rajasthan's Balotra district last night. The accused fled after leaving the victim's body in a hospital on Saturday and the entire episode was captured on the CCTV cameras installed in the premises. Police have registered a case and search is on for the accused.

According to police, the victim, identified as Magaram (25), a resident of Batadu, was in an affair with a girl from another village. On Friday night, he had gone to the girl's village, where he was brutally beaten to death by some people, they said. Police have taken the body into custody and kept it in the mortuary of the hospital.

The incident took place under Sindhari police station area of ​​the district. The youth sustained severe injuries and died. After which, the accused brought the body to Sindhari Hospital in a pickup van. They then left the body in the hospital premises and fled. On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot.

"A case of a youth being allegedly lynched has come to light. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the youth was beaten to death over a love affair. We have initiated a probe and investigations are underway. The body has been shifted to the morgue and the accused are being searched," Suresh Kumar, Sindhari police station officer said