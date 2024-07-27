ETV Bharat / state

Caught On Camera: Accused Flee After Leaving Body Of Lynched Rajasthan Youth In Hospital

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

Police said the youth had gone to his girlfriend's village last night, where he was beaten to death. After which, the miscreants came to the hospital in a pick-up van and fled after leaving behind the body.

Caught On Camera: Accused Flee After Leaving Body Of Lynched Rajasthan Youth In Hospital
Lynching case registered in Sindhari police station (ETV Bharat Photo)

Balotra (Rajasthan): A 25-year-old youth was allegedly lynched over a suspected love affair in Rajasthan's Balotra district last night. The accused fled after leaving the victim's body in a hospital on Saturday and the entire episode was captured on the CCTV cameras installed in the premises. Police have registered a case and search is on for the accused.

According to police, the victim, identified as Magaram (25), a resident of Batadu, was in an affair with a girl from another village. On Friday night, he had gone to the girl's village, where he was brutally beaten to death by some people, they said. Police have taken the body into custody and kept it in the mortuary of the hospital.

The incident took place under Sindhari police station area of ​​the district. The youth sustained severe injuries and died. After which, the accused brought the body to Sindhari Hospital in a pickup van. They then left the body in the hospital premises and fled. On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot.

"A case of a youth being allegedly lynched has come to light. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the youth was beaten to death over a love affair. We have initiated a probe and investigations are underway. The body has been shifted to the morgue and the accused are being searched," Suresh Kumar, Sindhari police station officer said

Footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the hospital premises has revealed that some persons brought the youth in an unconscious state to Sindhari Hospital on Saturday morning. As per the CCTV footage, they arrived at the hospital in a pick-up van, brought the youth in a stretcher and then left with the empty stretcher few moments later.

Read more

Mob Lynches Two From UP Over Suspicion of Cow Smuggling in Chhattisgarh

Balotra (Rajasthan): A 25-year-old youth was allegedly lynched over a suspected love affair in Rajasthan's Balotra district last night. The accused fled after leaving the victim's body in a hospital on Saturday and the entire episode was captured on the CCTV cameras installed in the premises. Police have registered a case and search is on for the accused.

According to police, the victim, identified as Magaram (25), a resident of Batadu, was in an affair with a girl from another village. On Friday night, he had gone to the girl's village, where he was brutally beaten to death by some people, they said. Police have taken the body into custody and kept it in the mortuary of the hospital.

The incident took place under Sindhari police station area of ​​the district. The youth sustained severe injuries and died. After which, the accused brought the body to Sindhari Hospital in a pickup van. They then left the body in the hospital premises and fled. On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot.

"A case of a youth being allegedly lynched has come to light. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the youth was beaten to death over a love affair. We have initiated a probe and investigations are underway. The body has been shifted to the morgue and the accused are being searched," Suresh Kumar, Sindhari police station officer said

Footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the hospital premises has revealed that some persons brought the youth in an unconscious state to Sindhari Hospital on Saturday morning. As per the CCTV footage, they arrived at the hospital in a pick-up van, brought the youth in a stretcher and then left with the empty stretcher few moments later.

Read more

Mob Lynches Two From UP Over Suspicion of Cow Smuggling in Chhattisgarh

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

YOUTH LYNCHED OVER LOVE AFFAIRBEATEN TO DEATHCAUGHT ON CAMERARAJASTHAN LYNCHING CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.