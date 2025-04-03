ETV Bharat / state

Caught In Yamuna's Shifting Course: Uttar Pradesh Farmers Guard Wheat Crop Amid Lingering Border Dispute With Haryana

As wheat harvest nears, scores of farmers in Baghpat's Nangal are guarding their crop round the clock fearing loot by counterparts from Haryana. ( ETV Bharat )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : Apr 3, 2025, 7:50 PM IST

Baghpat: Several farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat have been caught in the state's decades-old border dispute with Haryana from where rival farmers are usurping the produce from their hard-earned land, they said. Uttar Pradesh is embroiled in a border dispute with Haryana courtesy the changing course of the Yamuna river, which is considered the de facto demarcation line between the two states in Baghpat district of UP. As the river changes its course over the years, it has led to intense land wars among farmers of the two states. The farmers of Baghpat are suffering the most from the border dispute. Uttar Pradesh Farmers Guard Wheat Crop Amid Lingering Border Dispute With Haryana (ETV Bharat) The farmers of Baghpat said that the administration is not paying heed to their repeated pleas even as the Haryana government stands with its farmers in the dispute. According to official estimates, about 17730 bighas of land of farmers of UP and Haryana is stuck in the border dispute. Disputes occur between the farmers of both the states at the time of sowing and harvesting of crops. Villages where the land war is prominent in UP's Baghpat include Niwada, Sisana, Gauripur Jawahar Nagar, Naithala, Faizpur Ninana, Luhari, Kotana, Khedi Pradhan, Kheda Islampur, Chhaprauli, Tanda, Kakaur, Badarkha, Jagous, Katha, Pali, Nangla Bahlolpur, Mavikalan, Subhanpur, Sankraud etc. of the district are affected by the border dispute. As wheat harvest nears, scores of farmers in Baghpat's Nangal are guarding their crop round the clock fearing loot by counterparts from Haryana. (ETV Bharat)

The said villages are in embroiled in the land dispute with villages like Bega, Chandauli, Pabnera, Gyaspur, Meemarpur, Jainpur, Tikola, Nandanour, Asadpur, Garhmirkpur, Manauli, Dahisra, Bhaira Bankipur and others of Sonipat district in Haryana. "We are guarding our crops, but our administration is not standing with us in this difficult time," Sanjeev Kumar, a farmer from Baghpat's Nangal lamented as he stands guard to his wheat crop along the border. Kumar said that the border dispute between the farmers of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh was going on for the past 70 years which the authorities had failed to address. As wheat harvest nears, scores of farmers in Baghpat's Nangal are guarding their crop round the clock fearing loot by counterparts from Haryana. (ETV Bharat) Bittu, another farmer from Nangal said that the "indiscrimination" by their counterparts from Haryana has particularly increased after the construction of a flyover in the area, which facilitates swift transportation. Echoing Bittu, Ranveer, another farmer, accused the district administration Baghpat of apathy towards their misery. The farmers of Nangal said that they are forced to guard their fields day and night to save their crops. They said that their counterparts from Haryana come and loot the ripe crops leaving them high and dry. "They destroy the rest of the crops. That is why we have to guard the crops," a farmer said. As wheat harvest nears, scores of farmers in Baghpat's Nangal are guarding their crop round the clock fearing loot by counterparts from Haryana. (ETV Bharat) The farmers alleged that the administration of Haryana comes with the farmers of Haryana, while the administration of Baghpat "does not help us at all". "If farmers from Haryana loot our crops this time too, then we will have to die of hunger", an affected farmer said. District Magistrate Baghpat, Asmita Lal said that 27 villages in Janpad Baghpat were affected due to the land dispute adding the district administration was in constant touch with the authorities in Haryana to resolve the dispute.