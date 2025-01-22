Caught In Russia-Ukraine War, More Youths From Uttar Pradesh Dying, Several Missing

Azamgarh: Several youths from Azamgarh and Mau districts of Uttar Pradesh have fallen prey to agents, who duped them with the promise of desired jobs in Russia and ultimately got hired as soldiers in that country to fight in the Ukraine war.

January 2024 saw many of them leaving their home to search for green pastures in Russia. So far, Kanhaiya Yadav of Azamgarh and Shyamsundar and Sunil Yadav of Mau have died in the Russia-Ukraine war. On the other hand, Rakesh Yadav of Azamgarh and Brijesh Yadav of Mau have returned home after being injured in the war. At the same time, there is no information about Vinod Yadav, Jogendra Yadav, Arvind Yadav, Ramchandra, Azharuddin Khan, Humeshwar Prasad, Deepak, Dhirendra Kumar till now. The family members are anxiously waiting for their arrival.

Rakesh Yadav, a resident of Bhimsen Pur village of Rani Ki Sarai police station area, returned to India after being injured while fighting on behalf of Russia. He said that he had gone to Russia in January 2024. The agent told him that he would have the job of a guard and get a salary of Rs two lakh per month. Vinod Yadav is another one who was trapped by agents Dushyant and Sumit. Vinod is also currently stuck in Russia in the war.

Rakesh said, "When we reached Russia, we were made to sign an agreement paper in Russian language. Thereafter, we were given arms training. When we asked them the reason for the betrayal, they said the work for which we have come is written in the agreement paper. After this, we were given 15 days of training. We were forced to undergo rigorous training in firing rockets, throwing bombs and other arms training. When we protested, we were told that you people are being given training for defence purposes."

He said six from Uttar Pradesh went in the first batch and seven others in the second group. Rakesh said that Kanhaiya Yadav of Azamgarh and Sunil Yadav and Shyamsundar Yadav of Mau had died in the war.

"I was injured in the war and was admitted to a hospital. I was shifted to seven different hospitals. Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Moscow on a visit. As per the consensus, it was agreed between India and Russia that Indians would be sent back. Meanwhile, I got in touch with a person from Punjab. After this, we returned to India in October 2024. Eight people who went with me are still missing," he added.

Missing Indians

Yogendra, Yogendra Yadav, a resident of Khojapur Madhavpatti, who went to work as a security guard, is missing. Yogendra's younger brother Ashish Yadav said, "Vinod Yadav, an agent from Mau, duped my brother. He took him for the job of a security guard and sent him to the border. On January 15, 2024, Vinod went with agents named Sumit and Dushyant. However, after reaching Russia, he was forcibly trained and recruited for war in the army. The last time we spoke to Brother Yogendra was in May 2024. Thereafter, there is no information about my brother. Yogendra had informed us on the phone that he was injured in the war on 9 May 2024. We desperately tried to contact him with the help of the Indian embassy but could not get any information. The government should intervene so that their brother can be traced." He said his mother, Yogendra's wife and children are in shock and have been awaiting his return.



No information about son for a year

Azharuddin, a resident of Gulam Ka Pura in Azamgarh city, was duped by agent Vinod on January 27, 2024. Azharuddin's mother Nasreen said, "Vinod came to my house and said that there is a job of security guard and my son will get Rs two lakh per month. Thinking of the salary prospect, my son went there. He kept talking to all of us for two months. Meanwhile, the son was given training and sent to the battlefield. One day, we received information about my son's injury in a bomb explosion in the war. When my husband, Mainuddin came to know about this, he had a heart attack on April 1 and died on April 8. We made all possible efforts to save his life. I even sold my jewellery to get him treated, but my husband did not survive. After his death, I insisted Vinod facilitate my conversation with my son over the phone, but he did not let me talk to him. I contacted the embassy, requesting officials to ensure my son;'s safe return. I last spoke to my son on April 27. Then my son said he would work there for six months and return, but he is yet to return. We are not able to trace him."

Humeshwar's father Indu Prakash, who went to Russia from Sathiyawan, said that everyone at home is worried. "Our relative and agent Vinod Yadav took my son away by telling him that he would get a job as a security guard. I talked to my son till March 2024. I heard my son was forcefully sent to the war zone after being trained for 15 days. Indian embassy informed us that my son was missing. I appeal to the government to let us know the status of my son," Indu Prakash said with tears in his eyes.

No trace for seven months

Pawan, a resident of Hariya in Raunapar police station area, said that his brother Deepak also went to Russia through an agent. He was duped and recruited in the Russian army. He last spoke to his brother on July 6, 2024. "The Indian embassy is telling that my brother is missing. We are helpless and requesting the government to ensure safe return of my brother," Pawan said.