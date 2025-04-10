Caught Between Devil and Deep Sea: High Court Of J&K And Ladakh Rescues Father from Paying Daughters' Bills

Srinagar: A senior citizen from Anantnag has finally been pulled ashore by the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, which quashed a maintenance order that had forced him to financially support his adult, able-bodied daughters.

The judgment, pronounced by a single-bench of Justice Rahul Bharti at Srinagar, while offering relief to Abdul Raheem Bhat — an elderly man already struggling to sustain himself — it also highlighted that adult children cannot demand maintenance from their father.

Bhat's unusual predicament was summed up in the very first line of the court's judgment: "The petitioner when he came to enter the age of senior citizen found himself caught between devil and deep sea as his two daughters joined by his son came forward with a petition… claiming maintenance from the petitioner."

At the heart of the case were two dueling maintenance petitions—one filed against Bhat, and another filed by him. In July 2014, his two unmarried daughters, both adults, and his son approached the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Anantnag, seeking maintenance under Section 488 of the J&K Code of Criminal Procedure. Less than six months later, Bhat—struggling financially—filed his own petition, seeking support from his son.

By 2017, Bhat's plea was allowed. The Judicial Magistrate First Class Anantnag ruled in his favor, ordering his son, Sameer Ahmad Bhat, to pay him Rs 2,000 per month. However, in 2019, the same Magistrate ordered Bhat to pay Rs 1,200 each to his two daughters, retroactively from July 2014.

Bhat challenged this latter order, but his revision was dismissed in 2021 by the Principal Sessions Judge, Anantnag—prompting him to knock on the doors of the High Court.

Justice Bharti, in his detailed order, laid bare the legal error committed by the lower courts. Citing the very text of Section 488, he underlined that only minor children or major children with physical or mental abnormalities are entitled to claim maintenance. In this case, Bhat's daughters were adults and fully capable, with no such conditions established.

"A bare perusal of section 488 would show that the two unmarried daughters of the petitioner, being of major age but suffering no physical/mental abnormality or injury rendering them unable to maintain themselves, were not supposed to invoke section 488 CrPC. by any stretch of claim or reasoning," Justice Bharti said in his four-page order.

He further said, "This legal aspect of section 488 was missed out by both courts below by passing the orders against the petitioner in favour of the respondents... and therefore both the orders are held to be illegal and are hereby set aside."