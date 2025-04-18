ETV Bharat / state

Cattle Smuggling In SUV Foiled After Intense Chase By Nuh Police In Haryana, Smugglers Escape

Nuh: Police on Thursday foiled an attempt by miscreants to smuggle cattle, following an intense chase in the Rozka Meo police station area under Nuh, Haryana.

Shockingly, police said that the cattle were being illegally transported in the back seat of an SUV (Fortuner).

As per reports, police received a tip-off that four cows were being smuggled from Indri to Rewasan via Rajasthan for slaughter. They also got to know that the cows were being transported in a white Fortuner bearing registration number - HR-26-BC-6654.

Acting on the tip-off, police set up a checkpoint and started keeping an eye on the crusher zone Rewasan from Indri. Soon, they noticed the concerned vehicle coming towards the checkpoint. However, when police intercepted the vehicle and the driver was asked to stop, he drove off in full speed. As police started chasing the vehicle, the accused reportedly abandoned the SUV in the fields near Indri village and fled the spot. A video of the incident has reportedly gone viral on social media.

On searching the vehicle, police found four weak cows with their feet and mouth tied, in the backseat of the SUV. The cattle were safely rescued and the vehicle was seized for investigation.