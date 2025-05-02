How Category Certificates Were Manipulated To Get Top Administrative Jobs In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: In a glaring case of category certificate manipulation in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has cancelled the appointments of nine Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers after their category certificates were found to be forged or invalid.

The nine candidates—from the districts of Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, and Kishtwar—had allegedly manipulated their Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) certificates, which had originally been issued for central government jobs, to secure JKAS appointments.

According to official documents accessed by ETV Bharat, the nine selected candidates—Jasmeet Kour Sudan, Arun Singh, Mohd Ajaz, Muzaffar Ahmad Khanday, Sandeep Kumar, Yasser Hussain, Jasvinder Singh, Sheeraz Akhtar Malik, and Ankush Rina—submitted EWS certificates for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2022, which aimed to fill 220 gazetted posts in JKAS.

A total of 787 candidates qualified for the interview round, including the nine in question. Meanwhile, some aggrieved aspirants, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) notification, registered complaints with the Commission, alleging the misuse of invalid EWS certificates. A probe was subsequently ordered.

Following the inquiry, the JKPSC cancelled their selection after the concerned Tehsildars of their respective districts confirmed that the EWS certificates were invalid under the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules. In October 2023, the General Administration Department excluded their names from the final appointment list.

The Tehsildars observed that the certificates were “valid for Central Government departments only and were not valid for posts under the Government of the Union Territory of J&K, including CCE-2022.”

“…the candidature of the candidates who have been provisionally declared qualified for medical examination for the posts under J&K Combined Competitive Examination 2022, under the EWS category, is hereby rejected ab initio,” the commission said in a notification issued in November 2023.

Shocked by the cancellation of their prestigious appointments, four of the candidates sought legal recourse from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Jammu Bench. Through their counsels, the petitioners argued that they had not availed themselves of benefits under the Pahari Speaking People (PSP) or Resident of Backwards Area (RBA) categories, although their districts fell under those classifications.

Government counsels countered that the applicants belonged to the PSP or RBA categories and were therefore ineligible for benefits under the EWS category. Citing Supreme Court rulings and government orders, they argued that candidates who belong to other reserved categories are not eligible for reservation under the EWS category.

While the applicants maintained that they belonged solely to the EWS category and had never received certificates under any other reserved category, the CAT directed the respective Tehsildars to verify if the petitioners had received benefits under other reserved categories. If found eligible, the Tehsildars were instructed to issue valid EWS certificates under UT rules within a month.

However, the applicants failed to secure new certificates within the stipulated time, and their selections were ultimately replaced by other meritorious candidates.

In a similar case, on April 30 this year, the government cancelled the appointment of Bhawna Sharma as District Litigation Officer in the Department of Justice, Law and Parliamentary Affairs. Her Scheduled Tribe (ST) category certificate was found invalid. According to a report by the Tehsildar of Sunderbani in Rajouri district, Sharma was not eligible for reservation under the ST category.