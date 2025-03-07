CAT Pushes For Regularisation Of Stringers In Jammu Kashmir Information Department, Quashes Their Disengagement

Srinagar: In a significant ruling, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Jammu Bench, has quashed the disengagement of Stringers (contractual reporters and translators) from the Jammu and Kashmir Information Department and directed the government to consider their regularisation under SRO 520 of 2017.

The tribunal held that the applicants were engaged through a proper recruitment process and that their termination under the General Administration Department (GAD) circular of 2019 was unjustified.

The judgement was delivered by a bench comprising Rajinder Singh Dogra (Judicial Member) and Ram Mohan Johri (Administrative Member). The case was filed by 12 Stringers who were disengaged in May 2020 following an order by the Information Department, citing a ban on casual and contractual appointments.

The applicants had contended that they were selected after a rigorous recruitment process, which included an aptitude test and an interview conducted by a duly constituted committee. The department had initially sought applications in 2015, and after multiple rounds of selection, the petitioners were appointed.

"The applicants were engaged based on regular selection with the approval of the competent authority. They have ensured that there is no default in the dissemination of information regarding the functioning of the government," the tribunal observed.

The petitioners further argued that their disengagement violated the right to livelihood, as many similarly placed employees had been regularised under SRO 520 of 2017. They claimed that their work was crucial in executing the department’s responsibilities, including countering anti-government reportage.

The J&K Government, represented by learnt counsel, argued that the Stringers were engaged on a purely need basis and that their appointments did not create any vested right for regularisation. The government also relied on the Supreme Court's judgement in the State of Karnataka vs. Uma Devi, which states that contractual employees cannot demand permanent absorption unless they were initially appointed through a legal process.

However, the tribunal found the government’s stance untenable, ruling that the applicants’ engagement was properly sanctioned and did not fall under the purview of the 2019 GAD circular, which banned casual or contractual appointments made without due process.

“It is, therefore, clear that the contention of the applicants that their case is not covered by the order dated May 24, 2019, has categorically been rejected by the respondents. We do not find the stand taken by the respondents to be correct,” the tribunal held.

It further noted that the department itself had previously acknowledged a shortage of manpower and the necessity of the petitioners' work.

“During arguments, learnt counsel for the applicants brought to our notice that there are a large number of existing as well as anticipated vacancies of the posts held by the applicants, and the administration is hard-pressed to fill up these posts as the work is suffering badly on this account,” the bench observed.